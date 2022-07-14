Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.