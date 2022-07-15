 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

