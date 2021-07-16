Morganton's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 3…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and varia…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…