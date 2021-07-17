Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.