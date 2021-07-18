 Skip to main content
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

