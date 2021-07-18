Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
