Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
