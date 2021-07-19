Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.