Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest.