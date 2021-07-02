Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.