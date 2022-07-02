Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
