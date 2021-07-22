For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.34. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will s…
Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. M…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tem…