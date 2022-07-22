This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
