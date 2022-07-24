This evening in Morganton: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the making…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Morganton f…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temp…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…