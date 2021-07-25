This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. M…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast…
Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tem…