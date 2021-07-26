 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert