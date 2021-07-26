Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. M…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morgant…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. W…