For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Morganton: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Do…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the making…
This evening in Morganton: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Morganton f…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.