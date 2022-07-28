Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
