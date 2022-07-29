This evening's outlook for Morganton: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
