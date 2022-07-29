Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.