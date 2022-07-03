 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

