This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.11. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The …
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morgant…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…