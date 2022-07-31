For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Do…
This evening in Morganton: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …
For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. W…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds l…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the making…
Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 70F. Winds li…