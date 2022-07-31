 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

