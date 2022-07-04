Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 d…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likel…
For the drive home in Morganton: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temp…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 67% chance …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and var…