This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high…