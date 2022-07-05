Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.