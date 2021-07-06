Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.