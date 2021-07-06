This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be pre…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…