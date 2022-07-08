Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
