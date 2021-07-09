Morganton's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be pre…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high…