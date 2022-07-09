Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.