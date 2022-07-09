 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert