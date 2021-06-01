 Skip to main content
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

