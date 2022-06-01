This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Tod…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …