For the drive home in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
