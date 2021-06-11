This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
