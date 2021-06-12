Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.