 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert