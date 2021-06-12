This evening in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
For the drive home in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Lo…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. …