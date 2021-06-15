 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert