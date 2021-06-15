This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
