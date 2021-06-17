Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.54. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.