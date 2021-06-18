Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.92. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.