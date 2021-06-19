Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 67 degrees is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton f…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day to…