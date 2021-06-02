Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.