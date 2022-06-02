This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
