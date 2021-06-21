This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
