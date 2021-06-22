Morganton's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
