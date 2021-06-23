Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.