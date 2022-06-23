 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

