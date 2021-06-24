Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 67 degrees is…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the making…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. S…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton f…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.