For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for h…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.