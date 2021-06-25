This evening in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 67 degrees is…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the making…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. S…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…