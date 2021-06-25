 Skip to main content
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

