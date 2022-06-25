Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
