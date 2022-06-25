 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

