Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

