Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. Temperatu…