Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

