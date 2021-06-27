Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the making…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees toda…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
This evening in Morganton: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…