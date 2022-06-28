Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
