Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east.